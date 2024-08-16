Rockingstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $509.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

