Rockingstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,572,000 after purchasing an additional 456,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,433,000 after acquiring an additional 198,098 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after purchasing an additional 132,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,992. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

