Rockingstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,075,000 after purchasing an additional 998,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.25. 21,275,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,478,938. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

