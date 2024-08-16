Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $227.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.14.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $263.81 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $317.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.53 and a 200-day moving average of $272.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

