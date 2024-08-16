Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $405.31 during trading hours on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $430.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.51 and its 200 day moving average is $348.88.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

