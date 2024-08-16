Roth Capital Comments on TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.51) per share.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.14% and a negative net margin of 2,251.52%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.99% of TFF Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.
