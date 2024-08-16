Roth Capital Comments on TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.51) per share.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.14% and a negative net margin of 2,251.52%.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TFFP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 7,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.99% of TFF Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

