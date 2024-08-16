Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.78.
In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
