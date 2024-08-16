Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.22. 90,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,686. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.