Royal Bank of Canada Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.56.

TSE:EMA opened at C$49.79 on Monday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.54. The firm has a market cap of C$14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

