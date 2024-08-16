RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. 476,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

