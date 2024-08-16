Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $50,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $579.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

