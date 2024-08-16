Safestay (LON:SSTY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Safestay Price Performance
LON SSTY opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.35. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.23.
About Safestay
