Safestay (LON:SSTY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON SSTY opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 1.35. Safestay has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.23.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

