Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

About Salem Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.