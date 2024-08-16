Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAND. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.