Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.28. 111,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 638,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

