Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,239,200 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 7,160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,799.8 days.

Scentre Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STGPF remained flat at $1.81 on Friday. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.