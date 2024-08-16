Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,239,200 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 7,160,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,799.8 days.
Scentre Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:STGPF remained flat at $1.81 on Friday. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
About Scentre Group
