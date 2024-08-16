Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Scholastic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $884.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

