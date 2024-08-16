Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of SCHL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $884.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
