Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Reduced by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,030 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,665 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 713,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,726. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

