Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,748,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 2,279,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,455. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

