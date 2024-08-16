Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 273,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 305,252 shares.The stock last traded at $78.14 and had previously closed at $77.98.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

