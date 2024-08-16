Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$93.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.04.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$63.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,300 shares of company stock worth $1,028,162. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

