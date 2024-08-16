Scotiabank Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $5.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.36.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

