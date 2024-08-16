Scotiabank Trims Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Target Price to $28.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTRX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Quanterix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QTRX

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX opened at $11.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.39. Quanterix has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $29.70.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Quanterix by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.