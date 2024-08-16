Scotiabank Trims Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Target Price to C$9.00

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.
TSE SFC traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.29. Sagicor Financial has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$860.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.21.
In related news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Corporate insiders own 33.94% of the company’s stock.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.
