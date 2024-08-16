Scott L. Beiser Sells 8,317 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.65. The stock had a trading volume of 165,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,806. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after buying an additional 499,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

