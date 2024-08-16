Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.00

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 590265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.
Seabridge Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
