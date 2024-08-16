Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.00

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 590265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

About Seabridge Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,717,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 460,895 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,419,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

