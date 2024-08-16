SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,621. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

