Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Sensus Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

SRTS opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $95,016.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

