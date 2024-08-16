Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

SQNS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Articles

