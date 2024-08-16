ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $103,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $827.14. 835,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,462. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $757.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $7,760,105 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

