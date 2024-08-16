Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $3,639,057.64 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,800,162.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $694.34 million and a P/E ratio of 54.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

