SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Short Interest Down 27.2% in July

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,184. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2248 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

