Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Shell by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.9 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

