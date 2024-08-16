Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Shell by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,828. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.