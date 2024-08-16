Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHO

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.