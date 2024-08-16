Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $70.88. Approximately 2,489,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,375,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shopify by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,939 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

