Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Drops By 39.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.4 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.
About Akzo Nobel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.