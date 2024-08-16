Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Drops By 39.6%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the July 15th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.4 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

