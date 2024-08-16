Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases By 18.6%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ALG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.72. 14,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.37. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.89.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

