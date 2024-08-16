Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 40.9%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of BKKLY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
