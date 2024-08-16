Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 40.9%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BKKLY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.