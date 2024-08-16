Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Drops By 42.0%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of BACHY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,929. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.