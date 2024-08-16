Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Rises By 69.4%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:BAFN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 8,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.42. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BayFirst Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of BayFirst Financial worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

