Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Drops By 15.7%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Macquarie lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,634. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

