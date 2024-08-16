Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 17.7%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BURBY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 57,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

