Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Declines By 20.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Buzzi Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05.

Get Buzzi alerts:

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.