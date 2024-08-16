Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declines By 25.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $8.25 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.