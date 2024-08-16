Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Expands By 70.6%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,368,200 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the July 15th total of 1,974,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.8 days.
Fibra UNO Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 27,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.05.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
