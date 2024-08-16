Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Decreases By 38.2%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance
Global X Aging Population ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.
Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF
About Global X Aging Population ETF
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
