Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Rises By 63.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CONL traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $87.37.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

