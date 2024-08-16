Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 76.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lumina Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 13,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.46.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

