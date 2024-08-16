Short Interest in Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Increases By 76.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lumina Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 13,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.46.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
