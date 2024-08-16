Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Declines By 20.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NI Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NODK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 11,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. NI has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.90 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Get NI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NODK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NI by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NI by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 200,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in NI by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.