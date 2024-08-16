Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Grows By 57.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 6,641,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,007. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.03%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

